Saudi Arabia condemns ‘cowardly terrorist’ act that targeted Iraq’s PM

saudi foreign ministry logo
Logo of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia condemns ‘cowardly terrorist’ act that targeted Iraq’s PM

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the “cowardly terrorist” act that targeted Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the cowardly terrorist act that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister,” the statement said.

The Kingdom “affirms that it stands united by Iraq, its government, and its people in confronting all terrorists who are trying in vain to prevent Iraq from restoring its [role], consolidating its security and stability, and enhancing its prosperity and development,” the statement added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi gestures during a meeting with security leaders, in Basra, Iraq August 22, 2020. Picture taken August 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi gestures during a meeting with security leaders, in Basra, Iraq August 22, 2020. Picture taken August 22, 2020. (Reuters)

Iraq’s Prime Minister was targeted in a “failed assassination attempt” after an explosive-laden drone struck his residence in Baghdad, Iraqi military said early Sunday.

Kadhimi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after a drone attack on his residence early Sunday as political tensions mounted in the country.

The attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone was the first to target the residence of Kadhimi, who has been in power since May 2020, and came as Iraq’s political parties wrangle over who will run the next government after elections last month.

