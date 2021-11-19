Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix launches competition to inspire young racing stars

The upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah will have sporting action for youngsters, with the launch of the ‘Saudi Young Stars’ e-Karting competition to inspire a new generation of Saudi racing stars.

The promoter of the F1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) said the competition is aimed at Saudi drivers aged between six and 12-years-old, with the fastest 20 drivers going into a final to compete on a specially designed karting track in the Fanzone at the first ever F1 race weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The goal of the competition is to give young enthusiasts the opportunity to experience racing.

The competition will showcase Saudi Arabia’s expanding grassroots motorsport program and help further introduce motorsport to the Saudi youth in the lead up to the Formula 1 Grand Prix on the weekend of December 3 - 5.

Qualifying events for the program will take place at a purpose-built karting racetrack throughout November in Jeddah with the most talented drivers at each event selected to compete in the ‘Saudi Young Stars’ final at the F1 race weekend itself.

The first two events have already taken place on November 9 and between November 13-16 at the Atlas Karting Track in Jeddah, with a final qualifying round to follow on November 19-22

The final will then be staged across the weekend of the Formula 1 Grand Prix at the purpose-built Southern Fan Zone Karting Track

Young drivers will have the opportunity to harness their talent against the competition in equal-performance, electric race karts, that can reach speeds of 88kmh.

The competition will see a diverse group of young drivers compete before a final selection of 20 drivers are chosen based on performance in a variety of different areas including classroom-based learning, to compete at the showpiece eKarting finale in the F1 Fanzone.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and Saudi Motorsport Company, said: I can’t wait to see the future of the Kingdom compete in the Saudi Young Stars competition powered by Electromin”

“The arrival of F1 in Saudi Arabia goes beyond just three days of unforgettable sport and entertainment. It is also destined to leave a lasting legacy for the people of Saudi Arabia and none more so than our youth.”

“We want to inspire our young people to dream big. In offering so many kids the chance to showcase their karting talents with these incredible machines, we are providing them with a chance to realize their potential and reveal to them the many possibilities that are available for them through motorsport.”

