Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has hijacked the United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo ship Rawabi off the city of Hodeidah, according to an Arab Coalition spokesperson quoted in a statement from SPA.

The ship was carrying medical equipment for a Saudi field hospital on Socotra Island, and was heading towards the port of Jazan, the statement said.

The coalition called on the Houthis to immediately surrender the ship, adding that it will take all necessary measures to deal with the “piracy”.

Fighting between the coalition and the Houthi militia has intensified in recent months.

On Sunday, coalition forces carried out air strikes on four targets on Yemen’s capital Sanaa that it said were storage facilities for drones and launch pads.

On Saturday, December 25, a coalition strike killed three members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia traveling in a military vehicle northwest of the city.

On Friday, December 24, the coalition said a Houthi projectile that hit the Saudi city of Jazan led to the killing of two civilians -- a Saudi national and a Yemeni resident.

The Houthis have also stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia as their offensive on the strategically-important city of Marib continues.

