Houthis’ ‘terrorist’ tampering with stability will not affect UAE security: Gargash

The diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, described Monday’s attack on Abu Dhabi civilian targets which killed three people and wounded six others as “Houthi aggression”, and stressed that the Yemeni militia will not destabilize the country’s security.

“The concerned authorities in the UAE deal transparently and responsibly with regard to the sinful Houthi aggression on some civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi,” Gargash said on Twitter.

He added: “Terrorist militias’ tampering with the stability of the region is too weak to affect the security and safety in which we live, and the fate of this recklessness and absurdity is decline and defeat.”

The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi was rocked on Monday with a fire that broke out and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killing three people and wounding six others, police said.

There was also a “minor” fire that broke out in the area of the new construction site of Abu Dhabi International Airport, which was quickly contained.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that small flying objects were detected, possibly drones, that fell in the two areas, which may have caused the explosion and fire,” police said, adding that investigations were still underway.

Abu Dhabi police said preliminary data indicated that two drones were suspected to be the cause of the two fires, and that investigations were ongoing.

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack saying it conducted an operation “deep in the UAE”.

