Saudi Transport Authority unveils project to link 200 cities, ferry 6 mln passengers
The General Transport Authority in Saudi Arabia has opened investment opportunities in providing passenger transport services through buses to connect more than 200 cities and governorates in the Kingdom.
The network is projected to transport six million passengers annually throughout the Kingdom, the Authority (TGA) said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Under the project, it is envisaged to have more than 300 bus stops in 76 routes through 200 cities and governorates served by almost 560 buses across more than 150 million kilometers annually.
TGA issued a tender for providing bus services to the project. The tender will enhance competition in the sector and provide attractive opportunities for private sector investors.
It will also enhance the quality of services and provide competitive services among operators.
In the intercity bus transport franchise project, TGA worked on studying the feasibility of enhancing the domestic bus transportation market.
Earlier on Tuesday, in order to develop and improve the visitor experience, Dr. Rumaih bin Muhammad al-Rumaih, the President of the General TransportAuthority, and Fahd bin Hamid al-Din, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority signed a memorandum of understanding between the two authorities regarding the provision of transportation services to visitors to the Kingdom, and the enhancement of areas of cooperation between them.
