Flydubai adds Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to its network, resumes flights to Yanbu

Dubai’s budget airline flydubai will begin to operate flights to AlUla in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first airline in the United Arab Emirates to add the destination to its network, a statement released by the airline on Friday revealed.

The airline will start operating flights to AlUla via Prince Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport (ULH) on March 2 (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) and is set to operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

AlUla is a unique wonder of the world located in Saudi Arabia and home to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, Hegra.

“We are pleased to be able to offer passengers from the UAE and our network the opportunity to visit and explore one of the world’s most beautiful and untouched destinations,” said the airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer Hamad Obaidalla.

“This route [to AlUla] will be popular for our passengers from the UAE, as well as for travelers from the GCC, Russia and Central Asia. Al Ula offers passengers great options for seeking immersive cultural and historical experiences as well as outdoor adventure activities, especially in the cooler winter season,” said flydubai’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations Sudhir Sreedharan.

AlUla opened to travelers from across the world for the very first time in 2020. Visitors can now explore the historic remains and landmarks and learn more about the country’s rich cultural heritage.

In AlUla, visitors will have access to a museum of preserved Nabataean tombs of Hegra, historical monuments and dwellings – both natural and man-made – and sandstone outcrops, representing around 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history, the statement read.

Resumption of flights to Yanbu

Flydubai also stated that it will resume its operations to Yanbu, growing its network in Saudi Arabia to six points, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam.

Flights to Yanbu’s International airport (YNB), also known as Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport, will begin on February 24, with three weekly flights.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, according to the statement.

“We are also looking forward to the resumption of our operations to Yanbu in the [Medina] Province,” added Obaidalla.

