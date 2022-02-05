Arab Coalition says roads leading to Yemen’s Harad within military operations

Roads leading up to the city of Harad have been declared an area of military operation until further notice by the Arab Coalition, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki in a statement carried by SPA said, “any movements on these roads will be targeted.”

“The Arab Coalition Command also requests Yemeni citizens not to be near these roads for their own safety,” the statement said.

The Arab Coalition has been conducting targeted strikes in areas where Iran-backed Houthis have a presence.

Ahead of conducting these strikes, civilians are warned not to approach or gather around the sites in the interest of civilian safety. The coalition routinely stresses that the operations are conducted in line with international humanitarian law.

The Iran-backed militia frequently target civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Lately, the Houthis have attempted attacks against the UAE. The first reported incident on January 17 claimed three lives and caused damage to an oil facility owned by ADNOC.

Two other attacks in January and February were thwarted without damage or loss of life.

In light of these attacks in the UAE, the country has received global support by means of condemnation or with additional military support.

The US on February 2 said that the UAE would receive a warship and state of the art fighter jets to combat future Houthi attacks.

Meanwhile, France on Friday said that they will “reinforce” the UAE’s defense systems, including deploying Rafale jets.

