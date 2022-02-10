Authorities tackle fire in Dubai warehouse

Dubai Civil Defense teams tackled a ‘small fire’ in a warehouse in the al-Khabaisi area of Deira on Thursday, according to the Emirate’s media office on Twitter. No casualties were reported.

News of the fire was reported moments after an Arab Coalition spokesperson announced that Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone targeting Abha’s airport in the south of the country.

The incident comes amidst heightened tensions after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched unprecedented attacks on United Arab Emirates soil in January.

There was no suggestion from authorities that Thursday’s warehouse fire was the result of an attack, and authorities have separately urged residents to follow official channels of information and avoid spreading rumors.

