Arab Coalition conducts 16 strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Hajjah, Sadaa

The Arab Coalition has conducted 16 targeted strikes in Yemen’s Hajjah and Saada in the last 24 hours, in an attempt to deter the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the offical Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The targeted strikes resulted in the destruction of 13 “military vehicles,” according to SPA, and caused casualties among the Houthis.

No fatalities were reported by SPA.

The operation comes during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

On Thursday, the Arab Coalition asked residents of Sanaa to evacuate some “civilian sites” in the next 72 hours and warned of strikes on the Houthi militia in the area.

“Crucial points will be bombed in Sanaa that the Houthis use to launch marches,” the Arab Coalition in an earlier statement carried by SPA.

The warning came after the Houthi militia conducted a drone strike against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Thursday, injuring 12 people.

Abha, near Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen, is a regular target of drone and missile strikes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia fighting coalition forces in Yemen.

Numerous countries and country representatives including the US Department of State, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and others, condemned the airport attack.

