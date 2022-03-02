Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives Bahrain’s king in Riyadh
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday where he was welcomed by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival to the airport, the Saudi foreign ministry announced.
According to the Bahraini News Agency (BNA), the Bahraini king will meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz to discuss bilateral relations and recent regional and international developments.
