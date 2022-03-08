.
In pictures: Saudi’s World Defense Show exhibits innovative defense systems

Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show in Riyadh. (SPA)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show has been taking place in Riyadh this week, with one day remaining for the defense exhibit.

A woman holds a gun at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2022. (Reuters)
A woman holds a gun at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2022. (Reuters)

The exhibition has featured almost 600 global companies representing over 40 countries.

People look at a military helicopter at World Defense Show, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2022. (Reuters)
People look at a military helicopter at World Defense Show, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2022. (Reuters)

Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries, the event featured some of the world’s most cutting-edge, futuristic defense equipment.

Saudi men are seen looking at Russian defence system models on display at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi men are seen looking at Russian defence system models on display at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Attended by many prominent figures in the Middle East and the world, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the event on Sunday, the show’s first day.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inspects military technology at the first World Defense Show outside of Riyadh on March 6 2022. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inspects military technology at the first World Defense Show outside of Riyadh on March 6 2022. (SPA)

The Crown Prince toured the exhibition space and was briefed on the virtual command and control center which was equipped with some of today’s most innovative defense systems.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurates the World Defense Show. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurates the World Defense Show. (SPA)

Some other visitors of the exhibition included many members of the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry, the General authority for Military Industries (GAMI), Qatar’s Minister of state of Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, and the National Center for Security Operations (NCSO), among many others.

GAMI at Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show in Riyadh. (SPA)
GAMI at Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show in Riyadh. (SPA)

Throughout the event, GAMI announced 22 industrial partnerships to boost the Kingdom’s defense sector, as reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The agreements made had a combined value of an estimated $2.1 billion.

Men talk at World Defense Show, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Men talk at World Defense Show, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment also signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding with various defense industry leaders to promote areas related to the Saudi defense sector, building in-Kingdom capabilities and to put the Kingdom on the map in the defense industry’s global supply chain.

Saudi men are seen at General Dynamics stand displaying the latest defence system at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi men are seen at General Dynamics stand displaying the latest defence system at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

The World Defense Show is in line with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to localize defense spending.

