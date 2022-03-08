In pictures: Saudi’s World Defense Show exhibits innovative defense systems

Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show has been taking place in Riyadh this week, with one day remaining for the defense exhibit.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The exhibition has featured almost 600 global companies representing over 40 countries.

Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries, the event featured some of the world’s most cutting-edge, futuristic defense equipment.

Attended by many prominent figures in the Middle East and the world, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the event on Sunday, the show’s first day.

The Crown Prince toured the exhibition space and was briefed on the virtual command and control center which was equipped with some of today’s most innovative defense systems.

Some other visitors of the exhibition included many members of the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry, the General authority for Military Industries (GAMI), Qatar’s Minister of state of Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, and the National Center for Security Operations (NCSO), among many others.

Throughout the event, GAMI announced 22 industrial partnerships to boost the Kingdom’s defense sector, as reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The agreements made had a combined value of an estimated $2.1 billion.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment also signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding with various defense industry leaders to promote areas related to the Saudi defense sector, building in-Kingdom capabilities and to put the Kingdom on the map in the defense industry’s global supply chain.

The World Defense Show is in line with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to localize defense spending.

Read more:

World Defense Show: Saudi Arabia, Lockheed to localize missile parts manufacturing

Saudi’s Prince Khalid, Iraq defense minister al-Jubouri discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Crown Prince visits first day of World Defense Show in Riyadh