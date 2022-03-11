.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fire under control at Riyadh oil refinery struck by drone, no deaths reported

  • Font
A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)
Terrorism

Fire under control at Riyadh oil refinery struck by drone, no deaths reported

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A drone attack hit an oil refinery in Riyadh causing a small fire at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, an official spokesperson at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy was reported as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Friday.

The “small fire had been brought under control” SPA reported, adding that the attack did not result in injury or death.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Additionally, the oil supply was not interrupted, according to the statement carried by SPA.

The energy ministry official said that the Kingdom “strongly condemns this cowardly attack.”

The press agency report did not mention who was behind the oil refinery attack.

The latest attempt follows another drone attack in the southern Saudi city of Jizan which was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia early on Thursday.

Shrapnel from the destroyed drone fell onto civilian areas, but did not cause damage, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia has been regularly targeted by the Iran-backed Houthis who have launched several drones and booby-trapped boats toward the Kingdom.

In January, the Houthis also launched unprecedented attacks on the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Arab Coalition fighting the militia in Yemen.

The drone attacks targeted oil facilities and Abu Dhabi’s airport, killing three expatriate workers and injuring several more.

The ministry spokesman also called on international nations and organizations of the world to stand together against such acts of sabotage and terrorism, and to stop all groups carrying out or supporting these attacks.

Read more:

US, Saudi free two US citizens from Houthi captivity in Yemen: State Department

Saudi Arabia, Egypt reaffirm cooperation to strengthen region’s security, stability

Doctors Without Borders workers kidnapped in Yemen: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More