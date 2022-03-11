Fire under control at Riyadh oil refinery struck by drone, no deaths reported

A drone attack hit an oil refinery in Riyadh causing a small fire at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, an official spokesperson at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy was reported as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Friday.

The “small fire had been brought under control” SPA reported, adding that the attack did not result in injury or death.

Additionally, the oil supply was not interrupted, according to the statement carried by SPA.

The energy ministry official said that the Kingdom “strongly condemns this cowardly attack.”

The press agency report did not mention who was behind the oil refinery attack.

The latest attempt follows another drone attack in the southern Saudi city of Jizan which was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia early on Thursday.

Shrapnel from the destroyed drone fell onto civilian areas, but did not cause damage, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia has been regularly targeted by the Iran-backed Houthis who have launched several drones and booby-trapped boats toward the Kingdom.

In January, the Houthis also launched unprecedented attacks on the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Arab Coalition fighting the militia in Yemen.

The drone attacks targeted oil facilities and Abu Dhabi’s airport, killing three expatriate workers and injuring several more.

The ministry spokesman also called on international nations and organizations of the world to stand together against such acts of sabotage and terrorism, and to stop all groups carrying out or supporting these attacks.

