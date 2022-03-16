Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves hospital after medical tests: Report

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the country’s capital Riyadh after undergoing successful medical tests on Wednesday morning, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The King also had a battery replaced in his pacemaker, according to SPA, and is scheduled to take several days of rest as part of a treatment plan.

His son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was present when he left the hospital, photos released by SPA showed.

The 86-year-old recently underwent a successful “low-risk” surgery to remove an inflamed gallbladder in July, SPA and The Associated Press reported.

He reportedly spent ten days in a hospital in Riyadh, and several weeks later traveled to the seaside megacity project NEOM for a period of rest and recuperation.

