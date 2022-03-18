.
Saudi Arabia looks forward to welcoming Blinken in near future: Ministry official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department in Washington, US, October 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Riyadh

Saudi Arabia looks forward to welcoming US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the near future to strengthen ongoing “positive” discussions, though no meeting has been scheduled yet in Riyadh, an official from the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

“Saudi Arabia and the United States are working very productively across all levels of government to advance common interests of security and economic stability... Saudi and US officials are in constant contact at a technical level,” the official added.

