Saudi Arabia to extend visa validity for Ukrainians in the Kingdom for free

Saudi Arabia has issued a royal directive to extend the validity of visas of Ukrainian nationals currently residing in the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The process will be carried out automatically, reported SPA, and without any additional fees or fines.

Advertisement

The new directive also applies to tourists in the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the apps.

Russia launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine on February 24, which President Vladimir Putin claims in a special military operation.

But the conflict has escalated to become the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II.

The UN human rights office in Geneva said it had recorded 2,032 civilian casualties in Ukraine – 780 killed and 1,252 injured. The UN also said that at least 3.2 million residents have fled.

Meanwhile, more than 350,000 people are sheltering in the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Rescuers continue to comb through the rubble of a theater in Mariupol bombed on Wednesday for survivors. Russia denies striking it.

Russia also continues denying that it is targeting civilians.

Read more:

CENTCOM chief bemoans delays in US weapons sales to Middle East allies

Saudi FM, Vietnam’s PM discuss bilateral relations, international developments

UK PM Boris Johnson visits Saudi Arabia’s SABIC plant in sign of strong business ties