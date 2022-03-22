Saudi man executed for murdering his wife, unborn child in the Kingdom

A Saudi Arabian national was executed after he was sentenced to death for the murder of his wife and unborn child, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The perpetrator, Abdullah bin Zabin bin Mossel al-Mutairi, reportedly stabbed his then-pregnant wife Khatam Muhammed al-Busairi multiple times.

This was revealed during a confession following al-Mutairi’s arrest.

The duo lived in the Unayzah district, which lies in the al-Qassim province, north of the capital Riyadh, SPA reported.

Al-Mutairi was put to death on Tuesday.

On March 17, SPA reported that two Indonesian men were executed for the murder and rape of a woman. The same day also saw the execution of two Saudi nationals, also for murder.

