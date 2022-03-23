UAE President issues law to maintain balance in 2022 general budget: Finance ministry
The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal law allowing the use of foreign reserves and international debt instruments to maintain balance in the UAE’s 2022 general budget, the finance ministry said on Wednesday on Twitter.
