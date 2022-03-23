.
UAE President issues law to maintain balance in 2022 general budget: Finance ministry

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan listens to closing remarks during the closing ceremony of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Kuwait's Bayan Palace December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee (KUWAIT - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) FOR BEST QUALITY IMAGE SEE: GM1E81H1EQY01
File photo of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan taken in 2009. (Reuters)

Reuters

The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal law allowing the use of foreign reserves and international debt instruments to maintain balance in the UAE’s 2022 general budget, the finance ministry said on Wednesday on Twitter.

