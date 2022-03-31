Dubai to require driving license for e-scooters per new mobility law

Dubai has announced a new law which requires e-scooter users to have a driving license in order to operate the electric mobility solution, the Dubai Media Office announced in a statement on March 31.

The new rule comes as part of a wider announcement of a series of laws for alternative modes of transport.

The new law also states that riders below the age of 16 are not permitted to ride an electric bike or scooter, while cyclists below 12 years must be accompanied by an adult cyclist older than 18 years of age.

The announcement was attributed to a new executive council resolution passed by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed regulating bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters in Dubai.

According to a statement shared on the crown prince’s website, Dubai transportation authority RTA will issue licenses for “electric-scooters or any other form of bikes in accordance with the decisions issued by RTA’s Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors.”

The resolution came into effect when it was announced, although, RTA has not announced steps to apply for the permit.

Another rule that will be enforced is the use of a white head lamp in front and a red lamp and red reflector in the rear. A bell must also be installed on the steering column, the statement said.

Speed limits for cyclists on roads have been set to 60 km/h while the limit for e-scooters were not mentioned.

Group cycling with over four riders are required to get RTA approval with Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, UAE Cycling Federation, and Dubai’s Ambulance Services notified ahead of the session.

A safety vehicle with front and rear-facing camera must accompany group riders, clarified the statement. Reflective vests and helmets continue to be a requirement.

The new rules are expected to increase the overall safety for the riders and for road users, in addition to bettering public health.

