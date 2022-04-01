Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims a blessed Ramadan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz wished citizens and residents of the Kingdom and Muslims around the world a blessed Ramadan on Friday night after the Kingdom’s Supreme Court announced the sighting of the crescent moon, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



“It’s a bliss from God that Ramadan [this year] brought us bliss following the hardship of the coronavirus. We thank God for the great success we achieved in [fighting] this pandemic and [curbing] its impact,” King Salman said.



The King also voiced his pride that the Kingdom has resumed activities at full capacity for worshippers at the Two Holy Mosques after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions.



“This great month is the season of good deeds and obedience. It’s an opportunity for self-purification and for putting differences aside.”



King Salman also thanked Saudi soldiers positioned at borders as well as all military personnel and public sector employees who are dedicated to serving the Kingdom.



