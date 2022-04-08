UAE welcomes Yemeni President’s decision to hand over power to presidential council

The UAE welcomes Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s decision to transfer his powers to a new presidential council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Thursday.

“The UAE welcomed the decision by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, President of Yemen, to form the Presidential Leadership Council to complete the implementation of the transitional phase and delegate full presidential powers in accordance with the constitution, the GCC Initiative, and its executive mechanism,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added: “Moreover, the UAE expressed its hope that this step would contribute to reaching a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties in order to achieve peace, stability, development, and prosperity for Yemen and its people.”

The ministry affirmed the UAE’s full support for the Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting bodies to enable it to carry out its tasks, end the Yemen crisis, achieve security and stability in Yemen, and realize the aspirations of the Yemeni people for development and prosperity.

Moreover, the UAE welcomed Saudi Arabia’s call for the Presidential Leadership Council to initiate negotiations with the Houthis under the auspices of the United Nations to reach a final and comprehensive political solution that includes a transitional period.

