Dubai sets up specialized inheritance court

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of a new court to streamline the inheritance process, a statement carried by Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The new court will consider all cases and requests for inheritance before one specialized judicial body.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sheikh Maktoum, who is also the Chairman of the Judicial Council, stressed that this step is part of the leadership’s efforts to modernize and improve the process of the emirate’s judicial system.

“We launched, within the Dubai Courts, a specialized inheritance court consisting of judicial departments with various specializations, to consider all inheritance cases and requests before one judicial authority within a specific time frame,” said Sheikh Maktoum in a tweet.

“We seek to develop a qualitative judicial system in Dubai for social and economic stability,” he added.

He also said that their goal was to “maintain the best litigation system in the world.”

مكتوم بن محمد يُطْلِق محكمة خاصة بالتركات للنظر في كافة دعاوى وطلبات التركات أمام جهة قضائية واحدة ووفق إطار زمني محدد، وتندرج ضمن محاكم #دبي https://t.co/4X4LmqjuVq pic.twitter.com/gzgbH3ACmg — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2022

The first specialized court of its kind in the country, it will aim to reduce three degrees of litigation to just one degree, ensuring that final judgements are issued and implemented immediately, resulting in less time wasted.

Members of Dubai’s judiciary praised the sheikh’s decision, noting that it will have a positive impact on society and will contribute to achieving social stability, according to Dubai Media Office.

The inheritance court’s rulings will be final, covered by expedited enforcement, and not subject to appeal by ordinary means, the statement read, adding that it could be appealed through a petition for reconsideration in the event of invalidity of a case file and that the court may retract its ruling in accordance with the controls and procedures stipulated in Article 187 of Civil Procedure Code and its amendments.

Read more:

Retiring early still an unreachable prospect for many in UAE, poll finds

Ain Dubai extends closure period through summer months for ‘enhancement works’

Dubai license plate sells for $9.5 million