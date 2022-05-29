Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah port tops 2021 CPPI index, 2 Saudi ports rise up in rank

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah port topped the 2021 edition of the global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port also featured strongly in eighth place overall and King Abdulaziz Port placed at 14th.

“CPPI is a comparable index of global container port performance intended to serve as a reference point for key stakeholders in the global economy… The ranking is based on time vessels needed to spend in port to complete workloads over the course of 2021, a year that saw unprecedented port congestion and disruption to global supply chains,” according to the World Bank.

“Key port performance metrics show large discrepancies in global port efficiency in 2021, with top performers such as King Abdullah Port achieving an average of 97 container moves per hour of vessel port time compared with just 26 container moves per hour at the main ports on North America’s West Coast,” the World Bank said in a press release.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and the Chairman of Mawani, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, said: “Saudi ports’ accomplishment in the CPPI 2021 portrays the Kingdom’s leading position in the global maritime transport industry, as it reflects the ambitious efforts of national industries to position Saudi Arabia as global logistics hub, and a link that connects three continents, under the patronage of HRH the Crown Prince to develop transport and logistics services industry in the Kingdom, and achieve the socioeconomic ambitions,” SPA reported.

President of Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Omar Hariri noted Saudi ports’ achievements on the CPPI 2021 which outdone the results of 2020, where King Abdullah Ports rank increased from the 2nd position to the 1st , Jeddah Islamic Port from 55th position to the 8th, and King Abdulaziz Port which jumped to the 14th, surpassing 88 ranks from last year’s report, SPA reported.

