World Bank, Saudi finance ministry launch fellowship program for Saudi talent

The World Bank Group (WBG) and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance launched the “Saudi Fellowship Program” to provide Saudi nationals with more job opportunities at the WBG headquarters in Washington, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The program aims to help Saudi professionals build their skills in the finance field, increase their representation in the workforce at the WBG, and build on the skills of young Saudi talent in technical areas of critical importance to sustainable development.

The ministry said that Saudi fellows will greatly benefit from the exposure provided by the program to an international work environment, as well as on-the-job training and mentoring and leadership development opportunities.

The agreement was signed by Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal Policies and International Relations Abdulaziz al-Rasheed and the World Bank’s Regional Director for the GCC Issam Abousleiman.

“The program aims to recruit young Saudi talents in technical areas of critical importance to the global development agenda,” said Abousleiman.

The new program offers a unique opportunity for qualified professionals who have a passion for international development to contribute to solving some of the world’s most pressing issues, the ministry said.

The opportunities will involve working with governments, civil society groups, the private sector, and other companies in developing countries in all areas of development, from policymaking and strategy to the identification, preparation, appraisal and supervision of development projects. It will help Saudi talent build their technical capacity and prepare them to take leading positions in international and regional organizations.

“This program comes in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision which aims to strengthen the capabilities of young talents locally and globally and ensure they are equipped for the jobs of the future,” added al-Rasheed.

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has made great strides in successfully diversifying its economy and boosting several sectors in the Saudi market, making them more profitable and putting them on the map globally to attract foreign interest and investment.

Under the program, Saudi fellows will work full-time, joining field missions and learning key aspects of WBG work.

The agreement is part of a wider effort launched by the Kingdom’s finance ministry through the Saudi Executive Office at the World Bank to identify, grow and develop national professionals at the WBG.

Interested candidates can apply to the Saudi Fellowship Program on the ministry’s official website.

