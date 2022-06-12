.
Saudi commerce minister visits Madinah Museum preserving Islamic heritage

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi visits the International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah. (Twitter)
Vision 2030

Saudi commerce minister visits Madinah Museum preserving Islamic heritage

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi visited the International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Al-Qasabi was briefed on the various sections of the exhibit, including atlases, technical models, and encyclopedias.

The minister expressed his admiration for this achievement in the preservation of Islamic heritage, SPA reported, praising its presentation and the Kingdom’s keenness to preserve history, namely the biography of the Prophet.

He added that these efforts were in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, a transformative economic and social reform blueprint which was launched in 2016.

Launched in February 2021 under the supervision of the Muslim World League, the museum is located next to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and is open 24 hours a day. It is the first of many Islamic museums that are set to be constructed around the world under the MWL and is dedicated to commemorating the life of the Prophet and the history of the Islamic world.

