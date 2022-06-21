Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt’s Sisi issue joint communique on Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi issued a joint communique reiterating the strength of the ties between both countries and their unified stance on regional issues including Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of supporting international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and establishing an area free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.

They also urged Iran to stop interfering in the affairs of Arab countries, halt its destabilizing activities such as supporting armed militias and threatening maritime navigation and international trade lines.

On Yemen, the two leaders renewed their full support for the international and regional efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the crisis. They also stressed their condemnation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s attacks on civilian objects and vital facilities in the Kingdom, its threat to the security and safety of international sea lanes, and its intransigence in the face of efforts for a political solution to end the crisis in Yemen.

On Iraq, the two leaders expressed their aspiration for the Iraqi parties to form a comprehensive government that ensures security, stability, development for the Iraqi people and confronts terrorist organizations, and expands Iraq's relations with its Arab brother.

On Lebanon, the two leaders affirmed the importance of the security and stability of Lebanon, supporting the role of the Lebanese state institutions, and carrying out the necessary reforms to ensure that Lebanon overcomes its crisis, and not be a launching pad for any terrorist acts or an incubator for organizations and terrorist groups that destabilize the security and stability of the region, and not be a source or transit point for drug smuggling.

On Syria, they stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Syrian people and preserves Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

On Palestine, they stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and to find a real horizon for returning to serious and effective negotiations to achieve peace, in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, and relevant international legitimacy resolutions. They also highlighted the need for a solution that guarantees to the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Sudan, they affirmed their continued support for the success of the transitional phase, as well as the importance of dialogue between all Sudanese parties, in a way that contributes to preserving political and economic gains, and achieves unity among all components of the Sudanese people.

On Libya, they stressed the need to preserve the unity and integrity of the Libyan territories, and the importance of Libyans reaching a solution without any dictates or external interference, leading to holding the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously. They also stressed the importance of the immediate exit of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.

The Crown Prince and the Egyptian president reiterated the strength of ties between their countries and agreed on increasing the level of cooperation in various sectors.

The Crown Prince left Cairo heading to Jordan as part of the next leg of his tour, which will later on take him to Turkey.

