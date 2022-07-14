Saudi Arabia detects first case of monkeypox

Saudi Arabia detected its first monkeypox case in the capital Riyadh for a person arriving from abroad, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday, citing a health ministry statement.

The infected individual is currently under medical observation and receiving care in line with the approved healthcare procedures.

Those in contact with the person were tested for monkeypox and all tests reportedly came back negative. Additionally, none of the close contacts showed symptoms, SPA reported citing the ministry.

The authority also said it was well equipped to handle any further developments and urged the public to follow health instructions, especially during travel.

For inquiries regarding the disease, Saudi residents may contact the public health authority, Weqaya.

Monkeypox, endemic in parts of Africa, is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. The cousin of the smallpox virus has mostly been confined to developing countries for years, but has spread across Europe and the US in recent months.

The illness often lasts for two weeks to a month and can be deadly.

