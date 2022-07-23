Earthquake strikes southern Iran, tremors felt by Dubai residents

Residents in different parts of the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, reported feeling tremors after an earthquake struck Iran on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), in a statement said that while the earthquake was felt by residents, it was “without any effect” in the UAE.

The earthquake was of magnitude 5.5 and struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The Saturday shake came after three earthquakes struck off Iran’s southern Kish Island on June 15, rattling Dubai and other areas across the Arabian Gulf.

The US Geological Survey then said two magnitude 4.7 temblors struck, followed by a 5.3 off the island near the strategic Strait of Hormuz

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

