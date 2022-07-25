Dubai Police to unveil its next NFT collection during GITEX 2022

Dubai Police will unveil its next collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) during GITEX 2022, Dubai’s biggest technology conference, the police force said in a statement late Sunday.

Dubai Police is the United Arab Emirates’ first government entity and first police force in the world to create its own digital assets, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police Brigadier Khalid Nasser al-Razooqi said.

The next collection will feature 150 free digital assets that symbolize the police force’s security, communication, and innovation values.

Al-Razooqi said that people in the UAE and abroad will be able to own these digital assets for free by participating through Dubai Police’s social media platforms.

The first NFT collection was released during the second quarter of this year and attracted more than 22 million people from all over the world who registered their interest in obtaining an NFT from the collection.

Dubai Police received over 7,000 direct messages from participants through its social media platforms after the announcement.

“All participants were contacted to confirm digital wallet addresses, and those who met the requirements were shortlisted in a raffle draw, of which 150 individuals won and received Dubai Police digital assets for free,” al-Razooqi said.

“The five most interactive countries with the Dubai Police announcement in local and international news were: the UAE, Nigeria, India, United States of America, and Saudi Arabia. The total views of Dubai Police NFT-related news reached 589,173 views, of which 418,693 were on Twitter, 24,282 on Facebook, and 146,198 on Instagram,” he added.

