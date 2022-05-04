Crypto lender Nexo issues $3.3 mln Zombie NFT-backed loan
Crypto lender Nexo says it has issued one of the largest loans backed by NFTs in crypto’s history and that two rare CryptoPunks Zombies were used as collateral.
Nexo said the 1,200 Ether loan, worth more than $3.3 million, was issued to an unnamed borrower who put up the Zombie NFTs as collateral. The 60-day loan carries an annualized interest rate of 21 percent.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The transaction shows how the financialization of NFTs has gained in sophistication since nonfungible tokens surged in crypto markets last year. The complex deal was structured with Nexo, a centralized crypto lender, issuing the loan on Arcade, a peer-to-peer marketplace for NFT lending. Nexo hedged its loan risk through investment manager Meta4 Capital.
“With this multi-lateral partnership, we are demonstrating the merge between traditional, decentralized and crypto finance,” Kiril Nikolov, who’s in charge of DeFi strategy at Nexo, said in a press release.
Given the volatile nature of the NFT market, such financing carries more risk compared with similar loans in traditional finance. But that hasn’t stopped more people from entering the NFT lending space.
The owner of 104 CryptoPunks took out a loan worth more than $8 million on another NFT lending platform NFTfi in April. The pseudonymous owner of those CryptoPunks canceled a live auction at Sotheby’s on the same digital collectibles last minute in February. Other centralized lenders such as Genesis have also executed similar loans.
“Like many collectors, people became attached to their NFTs, they become part of the persona, particularly online and in Web 3,” Brandon Buchanan, founder and managing partner at Meta4 Capital, said. “Many folks view NFTs as a store of value or a way to accrue Ether.
Read more:
Bitcoin tests $39,000 in push toward high end of trading range this year
Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator establishes metaverse headquarters
Bored Ape metaverse frenzy raises millions, disrupts Ethereum
-
Bitcoin tests $39,000 in push toward high end of trading range this yearBitcoin fluctuated near $39,000, testing the high end of the range that the largest cryptocurrency has traded in for much of this year.Crypto assets, ... Technology
-
Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator establishes metaverse headquartersDubai’s new cryptocurrency regulator has established a virtual headquarters in The Sandbox metaverse platform, the company’s cofounder told Al Arabiya ... Gulf
-
Bored Ape metaverse frenzy raises millions, disrupts EthereumYuga Labs, the creator of the popular Bored Apes Yacht Club collection of NFTs, shepherded a sale of virtual land related to its highly anticipated ... World News
-
Walmart-backed Flipkart to test Web 3.0, Metaverse expansionWalmart-backed Flipkart India Pvt. launched an in-house innovation arm called ‘Flipkart Labs’ to explore ways to expand onto the Metaverse. Through ... Technology
-
HSBC launches portfolio on metaverse for Asian clientsHSBC Holdings Plc has launched a fund for metaverse opportunities for its private banking clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, as the UK lender wades ... Banking & Finance
-
‘Supercharge the metaverse’: Bybit talks Art Dubai Digital debut, GCC market for NFTsArt Dubai 2022 featured the debut of Art Dubai Digital, a section dedicated to digital art, crypto and NFTs (non-fungible token), a branch of art ... Art and culture
-
Facebook’s Metaverse vision questioned by gaming veteran Fils-AimeMark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms Inc. is among the most vocal proponents of the future of the metaverse, but one gaming industry veteran is ... Life
-
YouTube floats ideas of verifying NFTs, gaming in metaverse in 2022YouTube on Thursday elaborated on its blockchain and metaverse plans for 2022, saying it could harness the emerging technologies to cut fraud in the ... World News