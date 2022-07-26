Crown Prince: THE LINE will house 9 mln residents in vertical design communities

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday THE LINE future city in NEOM will accommodate 9 million residents in communities characterized by their revolutionary vertical design.

The Crown Prince announced the designs of THE LINE, a civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature.

Advertisement

In January last year, he launched the initial idea and vision of the city that redefines the concept of urban development and what cities of the future should look like.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His Royal Highness: #THE_LINE will be able to accommodate 9 million residents in communities characterized by their revolutionary vertical design.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/vNOUkfOUBw — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 25, 2022

“NEOM will be a place for all people from across the globe to make their mark on the world in creative and innovative ways. NEOM remains one of the most important projects of Saudi Vision 2030, and our commitment to delivering THE LINE on behalf of the nation remains resolute,” the Crown Prince said.

“THE LINE offers a new approach to urban design: The idea of layering city functions vertically while giving people the possibility of moving seamlessly in three dimensions (up, down or across) to access them is a concept referred to as Zero Gravity Urbanism. Different from just tall buildings, this concept layers public parks and pedestrian areas, schools, homes and places for work, so that one can move effortlessly to reach all daily needs within five minutes,” according to a press release.

Read more:

Crown Prince: THE LINE runs on 100 pct renewable energy, high-speed mobility solution

Crown Prince: THE LINE is a model for future cities facing environmental challenges

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces ‘THE LINE’ designs in NEOM