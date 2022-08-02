NEOM launches public exhibition to share detailed designs of THE LINE

Residents in Saudi Arabia will be able to get a sneak preview of the “THE LINE” in the $500 billion NEOM project this week, as the Kingdom stages an exhibition to showcase the designs of the futuristic city.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled details about the mega project which, when completed, will accommodate up to nine million residents in communities characterized by their revolutionary vertical design.

An exhibition being staged in Jeddah will now allow residents in the Kingdom to get a first-hand glimpse of the project, with displays showing detailed designs, renders and architectural concepts of THE LINE.

In a statement on its website, NEOM said the exhibition will enable visitors to better understand the scope and complexity of the project.

The exhibition began on Monday at the Superdome in Jeddah and will run until August 14.

It will offer nearly 50 guided tours per day in both Arabic and English.

Once completed, THE LINE will be 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long and 500 meters high and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometers.

THE LINE aims to put nature ahead of development, envisioning a future for urban communities without streets, cars, and emissions.

Unlike traditional cities, it will run on 100 percent renewable energy and prioritize health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure.

During the exhibition, the public will be able to experience THE LINE first-hand and explore the endless possibilities of future living.

After August 14, the exhibition will move to other locations including the Eastern Province and Riyadh.

