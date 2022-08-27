UAE, US military delegations meet to discuss defense coordination

A military delegation from the UAE received its US counterpart to discuss defense affairs on Friday, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two sides met “to ensure more coordination” in defense fields and discuss means to further develop friendly ties.

The meeting was held between Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, and Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command.

Earlier in August, the Pentagon authorized a proposed UAE request to buy THAAD missile rounds, two THAAD Launch Control Stations (LCS), and two THAAD Tactical Operations Stations (TOS).

This sale would support US national security interests and improve the security of an important regional partner, the Pentagon said.

The US and UAE historically share a strong relationship in various fields including technology, space, and importantly, defense.

The wealthy Gulf state hosts US troops and has been a strategic partner to Washington for decades.

Last month, US President Joe Biden invited his Emirati counterpart, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to visit the United States, a friendly gesture after months of strained ties over the Ukraine war and other issues.

