Saudi prosecution confiscates around $1 bln from gang accused of money laundering: TV

The Saudi Arabian General Prosecution has ordered the confiscation of 4 billion riyals ($1.06 billion) and a 25-year jail term for a criminal gang accused of money laundering, state television reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The gang was comprised of one Saudi citizen and five people with other Arab nationalities, state TV said.

Read more:

Expat doctor, nurse arrested in Saudi Arabia over unsafe abortions

Saudi Arabia condemns cyberattack on Albania

Saudi embassy following up on case of citizen killed by security guards in Morocco