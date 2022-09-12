Saudi prosecution confiscates around $1 bln from gang accused of money laundering: TV
The Saudi Arabian General Prosecution has ordered the confiscation of 4 billion riyals ($1.06 billion) and a 25-year jail term for a criminal gang accused of money laundering, state television reported on Monday.
The gang was comprised of one Saudi citizen and five people with other Arab nationalities, state TV said.
