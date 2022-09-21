Saudi youths support reforms, believe Vision 2030 will secure strong economy: Survey

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate its 92nd National Day on September 23 under the theme ‘This is Our Home,’ almost all Saudi youths said they believe the Kingdom is heading in the right direction as they voiced optimism about the future and the best days that lie ahead.



This was one of the main findings of the 14th Annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey released on Wednesday.



The survey, which was commissioned to IDS Research & Consultancy, carried out face-to-face interviews with 3,400 Arab citizens, equally split between men and women, aged 18 to 24 in 50 cities across 17 Arab countries from May 13 to June 16, 2022.



According to the survey, nearly all the young Saudis, 99 percent, said they are confident that the Saudi Vision 2030 will secure a strong economy for the country. 97 percent said the “country was going in the right direction,” while the same percentage said “their best days lie ahead of them.”



Nine out of ten noted that they believe they will have a better life than their parents.



On being heard by the country’s leadership, 98 percent of Saudi youths said “their voice matters to the [Kingdom’s] leadership,” and that “the government has the right policies to address their concerns, such as the quality of education, job creation and economic growth.”

A preference for private sector jobs

Young Saudis seem enthusiastic about the government’s recent reforms to the private sector as 96 percent of those surveyed voiced their support of measures which encourage more involvement of the private sector in the economy.

Support for women entering workforce

On women’s contribution to the workforce, 61 percent said women and men have equal work opportunities, while 96 percent said that women entering the workforce “will positively impact the country.”

US, France, and UK seen as strong allies

Almost all Saudi youths polled said they believe their country’s strongest allies are the US, France and the UK and that they think Saudi Arabia “has the most influence in Arab world affairs, followed by the US, the UAE, Russia, and the UK.”

The social media generation

According to the survey, young Saudis are heavy social media users. The most popular platforms among them are Whatsapp (98 percent), Snapchat (84 percent), YouTube (83 percent), Twitter (73 percent), TikTok (60 percent) and Facebook (55 percent).



43 percent of the Saudi youths polled said they rely on social media as the most important source of news while 27 percent rely on TV and 23 percent rely on news outlets.



Commenting on this year’s results, Sunil John, President, MENA, BCW and Founder of ASDA’A BCW, said: “This year’s findings show a generation of young Arab men and women seeking to chart a new course from the divisions of the past.”



“Encouragingly, the results of our study in Saudi Arabia suggest that national youth, both men and women, are fully on board with the country’s reform agenda and enthusiastic about their future,” John added.



