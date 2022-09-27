Saudi Crown Prince named prime minister in cabinet reshuffle, meet the new government

Saudi Arabia's King Salman named Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the Kingdom's prime minister and Prince Khalid bin Salman as defense minister, according to a royal decree issued on Tuesday.

Here are the members of cabinet:

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defense.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He served in several administrations in both private and public sectors (2001 - 2019). His bio includes: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alsalam Aerospace Company and then Chairman of the Board (2001 - 2013). Member of the Board of Directors of Saudi Military Industries Corporation and Chairman of the Executive Committee 2017. Advisor to the Crown Prince (Jan 2017 - April 2017). Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Senior Advisor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saud Arabia in Washington (2017 - 2019). Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Federal Republic of Germany 2019. Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2019.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy.

Prince Abdulaziz was appointed Minister of Energy in September 2019. In his capacity as Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz is responsible for coordinating the Kingdom’s domestic and international energy policies in line with the goals of Vision 2030. This includes overseeing energy activities within the Kingdom; regulating the oil, gas, electricity, nuclear and renewables sectors in the interests of the Kingdom in the short and long term and directing Saudi international policy with regard to relations with producers (including through OPEC and OPEC+) and with consumers. He has been an active participant in shaping energy policy, both nationally and internationally for more than thirty years and he is the chairman of many energy related organizations.

Prior to his appointment as the Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz served in numerous capacities in the Ministry over the past three decades, including as Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Vice Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Assistant Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Deputy Minister for Petroleum Affairs and Adviser to the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) (1985) and a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Management (1982), both from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. After graduation, he served from 1985-87 as Director of the Economic and Industrial Research Division of the Research Institute at King Fahd University of Petroleum.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Sport.

Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of the National Guard.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture.

Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance.

He has a degree in Islamic sharia, specialty Islamic economics, from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and a degree in legal studies from the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh.

He was appointed Chairman of the Capital Markets Authority on 29 January 2015, until he was appointed Minister of Finance on 1 November 2016.

He was appointed Acting Minister of Economy and Planning March 2020 - May 2021.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, Minister of Justice.

Tawfiq bin Fawzan bin Mohammed Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media.

Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Majed bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Ahmed bin Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.

Bandar bin Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Saleh bin Nasser bin Al-Ali Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services.

Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism.

Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment.

Faisal bin Fadhel bin Mohsen Al-Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning.

Fahd bin Abdulrahman bin Dahes Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health.

Yousef bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Benyan, Minister of Education.

Talal bin Abdullah bin Turki Al-Otaibi, was appointed Assistant Minister of Defense at the excellent rank.

Ministers of State:

Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State.

Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State.

Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of State.

Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of State.

Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Issa, Minister of State.

Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of State.

Mutlab bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah, Minister of State.

Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State.

Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of State.

Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, Minister of State for Shura Council Affairs.

