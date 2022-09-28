Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom self-sufficiency in military industries up to 15 pct

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman said the Kingdom increased its self-sufficiency in military industries from 2 percent to 15 percent, with the goal of reaching 50 percent under the leadership of the new Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince met Prince Khalid, the newly appointed Defense Minister, and leaders of the ministry at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Jeddah.

The Crown Prince praised the great progress achieved at the defense ministry and the increase in self-sufficiency of the military industries from 2 percent to 15 percent and hoped that it will reach 50 percent under the leadership of Prince Khalid.

Prince Khalid said on Twitter that he was honored by the appointment. He said: “Since the Crown Prince assumed leadership, the Ministry of Defense has received great attention and direct follow-up, which resulted in the launch of the Ministry of Defense development program, which reflects the Crown Prince’s belief in the importance of developing the Ministry's capabilities, keeping pace with military development according to the highest standards, and raising it to the highest levels.”

He added: “We will follow the path of the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister and the path he set for the Ministry of Defense, so that the Ministry will become a modern institution that possesses professional military forces that protect the security of the homeland and defend its interests.”

