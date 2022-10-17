World Cup Qatar ticket sales near three million: Infantino

Ticket sales for the football World Cup are approaching the three-million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on Nov. 20, FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino and event organizers said on Monday.
The top three purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold to date are Qatar, the United States and Saudi Arabia, World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Infantino, addressing the conference in a recorded video, said 240,000 hospitality packages had been sold for the month-long tournament, the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country.
Read more:
MDLBEAST reveals star-studded lineup to perform in Qatar during FIFA World Cup
-
MDLBEAST reveals star-studded lineup to perform in Qatar during FIFA World CupSaudi music entertainment company MDLBEAST has revealed the list of 56 international and regional artists confirmed to perform at ARAVIA at Qatar’s ... Entertainment
-
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar accommodation still available for fansWith less than 50 days to go before the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar, fans looking to book last-minute accommodation deals can still get ... Gulf
-
FIFA World Cup 2022: Rules football fans should know before visiting QatarThe 2022 Qatar World Cup is less than 50 days away, with the tournament set to attract more than one million football fans from around the ... Gulf