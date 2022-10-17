Theme
A picture shows a view of the main ticket centre for Qatar’s FIFA football World Cup, with a mural of its mascot “La’eeb,” in the capital Doha on October 16, 2022. (AFP)
Qataris gather at the capital Doha's traditional Souq Waqif market as the official logo of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is projected on the front of a building on September 3, 2019. (AFP)

World Cup Qatar ticket sales near three million: Infantino

Reuters
Ticket sales for the football World Cup are approaching the three-million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on Nov. 20, FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino and event organizers said on Monday.

The top three purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold to date are Qatar, the United States and Saudi Arabia, World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.

Infantino, addressing the conference in a recorded video, said 240,000 hospitality packages had been sold for the month-long tournament, the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country.

