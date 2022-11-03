Lenderking heads to UAE, Saudi Arabia as US looks to extend Yemen truce

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is in the Gulf as Washington looks to renew the UN-mediated truce in Yemen, which expired last month, the State Department said on Thursday.

Lenderking has traveled to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, two countries that have played a pivotal role in trying to end the yearslong war that has pitted the internationally-recognized government of Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis refused to extend a fragile truce that had been in place since April.

“We remind the Houthis that the world is watching their actions and urge them to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni appeals for peace,” the State Department said Thursday. “The only path forward to ending eight years of destructive war is through a durable ceasefire and political settlement that allows Yemenis to determine the future of their country.”

Late last month, the Yemeni government said it had intercepted armed drones launched against the al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadramawt.

The Houthis claimed the attack as a warning to prevent the vessel from “smuggling” crude oil from the port.

It was the first major escalation since the UN-brokered truce expired, amid differences over the payment of salaries for civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas.

