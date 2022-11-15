UAE affirms commitment to international cooperation at G20 summit

The United Arab Emirates’ delegation affirmed its commitment to ensuring international cooperation to address global challenges ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Monday.

Held under the slogan ‘Recover Together… Recover Stronger,’ this year’s G20 summit will be attended by world leaders, ministers and high-level officials looking to address major global challenges.

Leading the UAE’s delegation is Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said that the Gulf country’s participation in the summit is of great importance given the challenges the global economy is grappling with, according to WAM.

“The UAE’s participation in the G20 Summit as a guest country comes as part of its commitment to working with international partners to stimulate economic growth and achieve equitable development around the world,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

“Improving economic outcomes in key sectors and ensuring that all societies live in dignity remain the UAE’s top priorities during its participation in the G20 process this year. This is an extension of the UAE’s foreign policy, which consistently seeks to support international partners and elevate the voices of other countries that are not represented in such meetings.”

Sheikh Abdullah added that the UAE remains committed to strengthening economic cooperation, serving as a reliable and responsible energy supplier, and pushing for stability in global energy markets.

He also noted that in its participation, the UAE will emphasize the need for dialogue and diplomacy to enhance international solidarity and trust, address crises, and build on common interests.

Minister of State Ahmed Ali al-Sayegh said that the UAE strongly supports the G20 process to address shared challenges and encourage a more balanced and sustainable global economic recovery, WAM reported.

“The UAE affirms its commitment to supporting the priorities outlined in G20 meetings and highlights the importance of this platform as a major economic forum that contributes to enhancing international cooperation and economic stability,” al-Sayegh said.

“Based on our successful experience as a guest country invited by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the G20 Summit in 2020, the UAE seeks to strengthen cooperation across a number of major issues through special committees and by focusing on global health, food security, climate challenges, combating corruption, digital innovation, women's empowerment, and other files raised in this year’s G20 process.”

Other officials also commented on their keenness to cooperate with the international community at the summit in Bali.

The UAE’s health minister Abdulrahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser al-Owais underscored the importance of the G20’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to exchange experiences with other participating countries on how they navigated the global health crisis.

“The UAE has been keen to work in the spirit of solidarity with the international community since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was at the forefront of countries in providing medical aid that reached more than 135 countries and helped reduce the pandemic’s impact,” said al-Owais.

Minister of state for financial affairs Mohamed Hadi al-Hussaini said, “We look forward to the Leaders’ Summit outcomes on the most pressing challenges facing the global economy. These include achieving economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling inflation, and controlling food, fertilizer, and energy prices. This is in addition to identifying the best way to combat climate change and mitigate its impact, as well as implement the G20’s sustainable finance plans.”

The UAE’s energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei affirmed the need for international cooperation and joint action to decisively address energy and climate challenges resulting from rapid global changes in recent years. He added that the UAE has been consistently working with various countries to advance sustainable development and implement world-leading projects in the energy field.

“We thank the Republic of Indonesia for inviting the UAE to take part in the G20 process this year. We reaffirm our commitment to cooperating with all nations through the G20 framework to foster equitable sustainable development around the world, particularly in under-represented countries. We hope the Leaders’ Summit will focus on stepping up collective climate action; protecting, preserving, and restoring ecosystems; and addressing the transformation of food systems and food security challenges worldwide,” said the UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam bint Mohammed al-Mheiri.

“The need of the hour is to adopt a participatory approach that brings together governments, private sector stakeholders, non-profits, academia, and civil society while empowering youth, women, and indigenous communities. We must demonstrate solidarity by forging meaningful regional and global partnerships that can help tackle common challenges in a proactive and systematic way rather than a reactive one.”

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Omar bin Sultan al-Olama, also reiterated the UAE’s belief in joint action, global cooperation, and efforts to design solutions for societies to guarantee economic growth, improve healthcare and boost digital transformation through technology.

