Long weekend: UAE announces public holiday to mark National Day, Commemoration Day

Private and public sector employees in the UAE are being given a three-day-long public holiday to mark the country’s National Day and Commemoration Day.

The announced dates, from Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 3, mean most of the UAE’s residents get a four-day long break since Sunday December 4 is a weekend for many workers in the Gulf country.

Last year, the UAE announced that government workers would be shifting from a Sunday to Thursday week to Monday to Friday, with the private sector soon following suit. This meant, weekends fell on Saturday and Sunday in line with the global markets.

The latest public holiday announcement for the private sector was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) on Friday.

Work will resume on December 5, the UAE government media office said in a social media statement.

Commemoration Day, also known as Martyrs Day, is held every year to recognize the dedication and sacrifices of the UAE’s military and civilian service people. The day honors those who have lost their lives while serving the country.

It was introduced by former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2015.

National Day is celebrated every year on December 2 in the UAE, to mark the day in 1971 during which founder Sheikh Zayed united six of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.

The seventh emirate, Ras al-Khaimah, joined the union five weeks later.

National Day celebrations typically involve fireworks, fun fairs, motor shows and parades across the country. This year will mark the UAE’s 51st National Day.

