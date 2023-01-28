UAE condemns ‘terrorist’ attack outside Jerusalem synagogue that killed 7

The UAE has condemned the “terrorist” attack that killed seven outside a synagogue in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation “affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.”

The UAE also offered its condolences “to the government of Israel and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime,” wishing the victims a speedy recovery.

Friday’s attack came after Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians on Thursday during a raid in Jenin, a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank.

The UAE, as well as Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, condemned the Israeli raid.

In response to Friday’s shooting, Israel’s military said it was boosting its forces in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Iran-backed group Hezbollah praised the attack outside the synagogue and a spokesman for the Palestinian group Hamas hailed it as “a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation’s criminal actions.”

The smaller militant group Islamic Jihad also praised the attack without claiming responsibility.

Before Friday’s shooting, at least 30 Palestinians had been killed this year and the Palestinian Authority, which has limited governing powers in the West Bank, said it was suspending a security cooperation arrangement with Israel.

With Agencies

