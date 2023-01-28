Israel says two injured in ‘terrorist’ attack around Jerusalem’s Old City

Two people were wounded in a gun attack outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, Israeli medics said, hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in the Israeli-annexed easter sector of the city.



“A 23-year-old male is in serious condition and a 47-year-old male in moderate to serious condition, with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies,” a spokesman for Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue emergency response service said.



The MDA described the incident in the Silwan area of east Jerusalem as a “shooting terror attack.”



It said it had received an emergency call about the attack at 10:42 a.m. (0842 GMT).



“We were quickly on scene and saw two gunshot victims,” MDA medic Fadi Dekidek said in a statement.



The victims were “fully conscious” and had been taken to hospital, he added.



Police said the suspect had been “neutralized,” without commenting on whether he was dead or injured.



The shooting came hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside an east Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night, one of the deadliest attacks in the city in year.



