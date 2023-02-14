Theme
A Gulf Air aircraft takes off from Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq May 7, 2007. Bahrain took full ownership of Gulf Air on Saturday as joint-owner Oman withdrew from the loss-making carrier, the company's vice-chairman said. (Reuters)

Hackers target Bahrain airport website

Hackers said they had taken down the website of Bahrain’s international airport on Tuesday which was unavailable until 1:30 p.m. GST.

A statement posted online by a group calling itself al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed to have hacked the website. Al Arabiya English verified the website is back up as of Tuesday afternoon.

The website showed a 504 Gateway Timeout Error with a blank white background.

The same group appears to have hacked and changed articles on the website of Akhbar Al Khaleej, a pro-government newspaper in Bahrain, hours earlier. The newspaper’s website was still down Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from authorities.

The same shadowy group of hackers targeted government websites during elections held in November.

With the Associated Press

