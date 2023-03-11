UAE sends 14 tonnes of aid to Ukraine

The UAE sent 14 tonnes of aid for war-ravaged Ukraine on Friday.

The aid delivery included blankets, LED bulbs and personal care supplies, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“These supplies are part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian assistance aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Ukrainian people amid the crisis,” the report said.

The delivery will be sent to the Polish capital city of Warsaw before making its way to Ukraine.

In October of last year, the UAE announced a $100 million of aid for Ukrainians.

The UAE sent 11 aircrafts carrying approximately 550 tonnes of relief supplies.

At least 2,520 generators and six ambulances have been delivered to support Ukrainians, both in the country and for refugees in neighboring Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with UAE leaders during an official trip to the Gulf country this week. The war in Ukraine was discussed, with Poland’s president thanking his Emirati counterpart for supporting refugees.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed met with Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine following which the UAE ordered $4 million of humanitarian aid to children affected by the conflict in the war-torn country.

Read more:

UAE leaders meet Polish President in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

UAE President meets Ukraine’s First Lady, directs $4 mln aid to children of war

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Belarus’ Lukashenko meet in Abu Dhabi