World’s tallest hotel, Ciel, set to open in Dubai in 2024

The world’s tallest hotel is on track to open in Dubai in the first quarter of 2024, according to the UAE-based property developer First Group.

At 365-meters, the 82-storey hotel Ciel will be ready early next year, the company announced on Wednesday.

Designed in conjunction with architectural partner, NORR, Ciel boasts 1,042 guestrooms, including 150 suites.

The hotel will feature an observation deck with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline, the Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf on the 81st floor, as well as a rooftop infinity pool and bar on the 76th floor.

It also has a 300-metre-tall interior atrium that boasts vertically stacked landscaped and naturally ventilated terraces which will provide occupants with a shared communal and interactive space.

“We are thrilled to bring Ciel to Dubai’s skyline, a ground-breaking project that will redefine upscale hospitality and showcase the best of what the city has to offer,” said The First Group CEO Rob Burns.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are making great progress and firmly on track to open the property officially in 2024. Ciel will offer guests an unparalleled experience with its unique design, luxury amenities, and stunning views. Ciel is not just a building, but a symbol of Dubai’s ambition, innovation, creativity, and excellence,” Burns added.

Another Dubai hotel, Gevora Hotel, currently holds the record for the tallest hotel in the world, at 355 meters.

The world’s tallest building, also in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, rises nearly 830 meters off the ground.

