Oman Air says flight grounded after aircraft damage at Iran’s Shiraz airport

Oman Air said its flight WY2435 from Shiraz to Muscat was grounded on Monday after the aircraft was damaged due to debris on the runway of Iran’s Shiraz International airport, without giving further details.

The airline added in a statement on Tuesday that its engineering team is undertaking the necessary measures to safely bring the aircraft back to Muscat.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Oman and Etihad Rail signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Sohar Port

Georgian flag carrier to resume direct flights to Russia from May 20

US charges Chinese national with providing weapons materials to Iran