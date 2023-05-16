Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A file picture shows a Oman air plane landing at at Dubai's International Airport. (AFP)
A file picture shows a Oman air plane landing at at Dubai's International Airport. (AFP)

Oman Air says flight grounded after aircraft damage at Iran’s Shiraz airport

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Oman Air said its flight WY2435 from Shiraz to Muscat was grounded on Monday after the aircraft was damaged due to debris on the runway of Iran’s Shiraz International airport, without giving further details.

The airline added in a statement on Tuesday that its engineering team is undertaking the necessary measures to safely bring the aircraft back to Muscat.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Oman and Etihad Rail signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Sohar Port

Georgian flag carrier to resume direct flights to Russia from May 20

US charges Chinese national with providing weapons materials to Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size