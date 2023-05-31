Theme
Saudi Arabia assisting Port Sudan with aid. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia sends tenth food, medical relief plane to Sudan

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Saudi Arabia has sent a total of ten relief airplanes to Sudan, with the latest one arriving at the Port Sudan International Airport on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Tenth Saudi plane brings 30 tons of food and medical supplies to Port Sudan. (SPA)
The airplane brought 30 tons of food and medical supplies as part of the Saudi relief airlift that is operated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

Saudi convoy delivering food and medical supplies to Port Sudan. (SPA)
The organization, created by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bi Salman bin Abdulaziz, is meant to provide relief for countries in need like Sudan where a record 25 million people, more than half of Sudan’s population, need humanitarian aid and protection, the UN has said.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting since April 15, agreed to extend a ceasefire on Monday to allow access to aid and basic services.

UN children’s agency UNICEF said more than 13.6 million children in Sudan, a country of 49 million people, were in urgent need of lifesaving humanitarian support.

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Program said that 17,000 metric tons of food had been looted since the conflict began.

With agencies

