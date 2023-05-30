Theme
A Sudanese flag rests on a wheelbarrow as a volunteer (not pictured) collects garbage to clean-up a street in southern Khartoum, on May 23, 2023, after a one-week ceasefire between Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces officially went into force. Sporadic artillery fire still echoed in Sudan's capital on May 23 but residents said fighting had calmed following a US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire, raising faint hopes in the embattled city. (Photo by AFP)
Curfew declared in Sudan’s second biggest city Port Sudan: Statement

Reuters
A curfew was declared on Tuesday in Sudan’s second biggest city, Port Sudan, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (2100 GMT to 0300 GMT), according to a statement by the governor of the Red Sea State, where the city that houses Sudan’s main port is located.

