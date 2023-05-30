Curfew declared in Sudan’s second biggest city Port Sudan: Statement

A curfew was declared on Tuesday in Sudan’s second biggest city, Port Sudan, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (2100 GMT to 0300 GMT), according to a statement by the governor of the Red Sea State, where the city that houses Sudan’s main port is located.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Clashes subside in Sudan’s Khartoum after ceasefire extended
Saudi Arabia, US welcome extension of Sudan ceasefire agreement
Warring Sudanese sides violated short-term ceasefire: Saudi, US statement