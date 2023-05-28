Theme
A damaged and looted pick-up truck remains on the roadside in Khartoum on May 23, 2023, after a one-week ceasefire between Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces officially went into force. Sporadic artillery fire still echoed in Sudan's capital on May 23 but residents said fighting had calmed following a US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire, raising faint hopes in the embattled city. (Photo by AFP)
A damaged and looted pick-up truck remains on the roadside in Khartoum on May 23, 2023, after a one-week ceasefire between Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces officially went into force. Sporadic artillery fire still echoed in Sudan's capital on May 23 but residents said fighting had calmed following a US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire, raising faint hopes in the embattled city. (AFP)

Sudan’s paramilitary RSF says it is ready to discuss extending truce

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Saturday it is willing to discuss the possibility of extending a ceasefire agreement with the Sudanese army that is due to expire on Monday.

The RSF “declares its full readiness to continue talks during the last two days of the truce under the auspices of the Saudi-American mediation to discuss the possibility of renewing the ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements,” it said in a statement.

The warring factions signed a seven-day truce last Monday to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid and lead to wider talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

