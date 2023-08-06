UAE weather: Mostly cloudy, sporadic rain in some areas after Saturday’s turbulence

Average temperatures across most parts of the UAE are set to remain between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius today after strong winds, showers and sandstorms battered parts of the country yesterday.

While the conditions will mostly remain cloudy, some areas are likely to experience rain, according to The National Center of Meteorology (NCMS).

Rain and extreme humidity will prevail in Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Quaa, the NCMS forecast said.

With primarily hazy and warm conditions, Dubai temperatures are set to remain between 34 and 44 degrees Celsius, though the highs may feel like 46 degrees, AccuWeather said on its website. The emirate will experience strong winds up to 37km/hr.

In Abu Dhabi, temperatures are expected to remain below 46 degrees during the day, with mostly sunny conditions, and likely to dip to the low 30s at night. Saying that the “heat will be very dangerous,” AccuWeather has advised Abu Dhabi residents to stay indoors today.

Sharjah is set to experience a “very hot and hazy sun,” with temperatures ranging from the low 30s to low 40 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 43 degrees Celsius, with mostly sunny conditions and some humidity.

